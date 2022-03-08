Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.4% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,700,615. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

