Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.7% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.43. 547,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,700,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

