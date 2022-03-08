StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 166,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE SRT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. StarTek has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $174.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 17.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

