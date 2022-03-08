State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,574,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $212.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of -709.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

