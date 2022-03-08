State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $1,548,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 332.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 957,142 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 45.6% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMH opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

