State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.76 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $494.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $632.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $655.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

