State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,916,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $116.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.85 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

