State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,110 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In related news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

