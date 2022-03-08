Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $54.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stericycle by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Stericycle by 7.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stericycle by 157.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

