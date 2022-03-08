Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $54.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $79.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stericycle by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Stericycle by 7.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stericycle by 157.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.
About Stericycle (Get Rating)
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
