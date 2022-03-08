Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of €0.49-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of €935.0-945.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.71 million.Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.56 ($28.87).

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded down €0.49 ($0.53) on Tuesday, reaching €15.42 ($16.76). The company had a trading volume of 17,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,966. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($31.72). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

