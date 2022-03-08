Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.Stevanato Group also updated its FY22 guidance to €0.49-0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($28.87).

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded down €0.49 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €15.42 ($16.76). 17,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,966. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a one year high of €29.18 ($31.72). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 364,115 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 151,235 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,242,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

