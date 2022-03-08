Stewardship Advisors LLC Purchases 1,493 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.61. The company had a trading volume of 248,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,997. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.85.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

