Stewardship Advisors LLC Sells 773 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stewardship Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $74.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,706 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.