Stewardship Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of FDG stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,499. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $89.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02.

