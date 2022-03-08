Stifel Nicolaus Raises Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $26.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.70.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

