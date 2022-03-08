Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 360 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Entergy by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,664,000 after buying an additional 1,821,938 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 948.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,429,000 after buying an additional 1,215,472 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 42.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 718,857 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 247.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 814,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,912,000 after buying an additional 368,097 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.24. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $88.18 and a one year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,793 shares of company stock worth $2,928,103. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.