Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

