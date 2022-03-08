Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $201,000 Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,385 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,886,000 after purchasing an additional 779,074 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $156,101,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,994 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 181,572 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1,188.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,594 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,674 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 100,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $63.59 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

