Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 1,267 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,724 shares of company stock valued at $14,757,773 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $236.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $246.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

