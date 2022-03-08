StockNews.com Downgrades Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $656.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 78.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 56,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 54.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 42,199 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 6.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 256,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 104.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

