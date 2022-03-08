StockNews.com Downgrades Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $656.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 78.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 56,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 54.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 42,199 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 6.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 256,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 104.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.
About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
