Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $34 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.
Shares of IVV traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.85. The stock had a trading volume of 365,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,390,480. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.83 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.65 and a 200 day moving average of $454.42.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
