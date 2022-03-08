Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 53,299 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,299 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 943,390 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,415,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,868,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 121,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,197. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

