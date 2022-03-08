Stonnington Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Novartis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Novartis by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.53%.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.