Stonnington Group LLC Acquires New Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,363,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo stock opened at $176.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.89. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $161.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,200 ($41.93) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

