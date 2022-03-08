Stonnington Group LLC Acquires Shares of 945 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after buying an additional 53,442 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $292.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

