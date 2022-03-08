Stonnington Group LLC Buys 1,108 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 557,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $131.59 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.14 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.22.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $19,885,907.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,383 shares of company stock valued at $80,512,976. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

