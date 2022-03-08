Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,284,314 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £5.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25.
Strategic Minerals Company Profile (LON:SML)
Read More
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.