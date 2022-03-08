Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,029,000 after acquiring an additional 36,890 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $517.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $534.51 and its 200 day moving average is $602.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

