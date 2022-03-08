Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $266.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.82 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.82 and a 200 day moving average of $377.13. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

