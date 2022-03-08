Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in News were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. News Co. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

