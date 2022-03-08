Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Humana by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Humana by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $426.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $415.59 and its 200 day moving average is $424.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

