Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,307 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $64.19 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

