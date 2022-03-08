Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 27,674 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 129.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $135,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

