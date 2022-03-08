Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average of $88.27. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.