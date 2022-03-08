Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,946,000 after acquiring an additional 838,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,240,000 after acquiring an additional 174,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $165.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $157.20 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

