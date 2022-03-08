Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,669 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.