Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 32,844 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,844 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.