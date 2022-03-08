Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 6,769 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $186.41 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $186.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

