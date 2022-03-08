Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 129,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

