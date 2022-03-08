Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 857 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $154.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.54 and a 200 day moving average of $158.01. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $120.04 and a 1 year high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

