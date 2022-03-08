Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 547 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock opened at $242.95 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $225.67 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.53 and its 200 day moving average is $306.77. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.