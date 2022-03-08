Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 50,854 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 87.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

NYSE:BCX opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

