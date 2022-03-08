Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($105.43) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.40 ($83.04) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €83.00 ($90.22) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($93.48) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €85.34 ($92.76).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR SAX opened at €66.00 ($71.74) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.69. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €62.10 ($67.50) and a twelve month high of €76.05 ($82.66). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.