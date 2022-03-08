Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 361,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.69. 41,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,708. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.