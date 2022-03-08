Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.37

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 248623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.
SMFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.