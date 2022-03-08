Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.37

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 248623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

SMFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

