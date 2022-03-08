Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,583,000 after purchasing an additional 133,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,270,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INN. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

INN opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $982.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.