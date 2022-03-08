Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.68)-$(0.66) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.49). The company issued revenue guidance of $288-292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.15 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

Shares of SUMO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. 931,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.44.

In other news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $55,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $77,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,728. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 35.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 439.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

