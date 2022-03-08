Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SUI. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.43.

NYSE:SUI opened at $177.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.03. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $140.34 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $2,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 18.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sun Communities by 32.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after buying an additional 426,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.