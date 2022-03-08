Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.