Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Short Interest Up 27.5% in February

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 917,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sunoco by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sunoco by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUN opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

SUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

